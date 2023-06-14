The Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market is forecasted to grow by USD 558.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231718/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the implantable loop recorders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of cardiac conditions due to irregularity in heart rhythms and other chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a focus on preventive treatments.



The implantable loop recorders market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Cardiac arrhythmia

• Atrial fibrillation



By Type

• Automatic

• Manual



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the supportive government and non-government initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the implantable loop recorders market growth during the next few years. Also, the presence of catheterization laboratories and atrial fibrillation integrated care clinics and increasing market penetration in emerging countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading implantable loop recorders market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Angel Medical Systems Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Bittium Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, and Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.. Also, the implantable loop recorders market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

