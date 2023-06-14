The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5742.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06207998/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the pharmaceutical glass packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in R and D spending in the pharmaceutical industry, growing sales of pharmaceuticals, and growing use of cryogenic vials in drug research and development.



The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Generic

• Branded

• Biologic



By Product

• Bottles

• Ampoules and vials

• Syringes

• Cartridges



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for high-quality pharmaceutical packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical glass packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of manufacturing facilities and the rising development of new drugs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmaceutical glass packaging market vendors that include Acme Vial and Glass Co. LLC, Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ardagh Group SA, Beatson Clark, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bormioli Pharma Spa, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan National Glass and Industries Ltd., Nipro Corp., O I Glass Inc., PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, SGD Pharma, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Stevanato Group S.p.A, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH. Also, the pharmaceutical glass packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

