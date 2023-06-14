Timetable for Applying Admission to Trading of Shares in Valoe Corporation

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 14 June 2023 at 15.55 Finnish time

On 1 June 2023, Valoe Corporation ("the Company") announced that it had resolved on a share issue to the Company itself without consideration and had subscribed for a total of 40,000,000 new shares ("New Shares"). In addition, the Company announced that it expects that the New Shares shall be applied for the admission to public trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately in early June 2023.

The Company now revises its above-mentioned estimate so that a total of 10,000,000 New Shares shall be applied for admission to trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki approximately by 16 June 2023. The remaining 30,000,000 New Shares will be applied for admission to trading in accordance with the original timetable, approximately at the beginning of July 2023.

