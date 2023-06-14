Associa Recognizes Winner Of Corporate Great Giveback Initiative

DALLAS, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to name Associa Northern California – Roseville (ANCR) as the winner of its 2023 Great Giveback Initiative. Inspired by the philanthropic activities of their community partners, the program empowers Associa team members to volunteer with non-profit organizations in their local communities. The ANCR team was recognized for their work with the Boys and Girls Club. They built and reorganized furniture, deep-cleaned the art room, restocked supplies, and put together a foosball table. They also organized an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration for the kids.

Associa branches throughout the U.S. and Canada volunteered at food banks, environmental events, animal shelters, veterans’ organizations, and schools. An estimated 917 team members from 46 branches contributed a combined 3,668 hours at 53 events. They served 21,140 meals to individuals and families in need. They also organized and packed more than 2,900 boxes and pallets, totaling approximately 38,000 pounds of food. Other branches collected monetary donations, clothing, school supplies, and other basic necessities. Some organizations they assisted include Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, Ronald McDonald House, and many local service groups.

"Our overriding goal as a company is to help all residents of the communities we serve live a healthier and more fulfilling life,” said Associa Senior Vice President of External Affairs Andrew Fortin, Esq. “By helping those families and individuals in need get back on their feet, we are forging a stronger community bond that leads to a better quality of life for everyone.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment