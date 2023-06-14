The Global Commercial Airlines Market is forecasted to grow by USD 260 bn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Airlines Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843287/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the commercial airlines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in air passenger traffic, rising demand for air cargo, and the creation of new air routes to tap market potential.



The commercial airlines market is segmented as below:

By Revenue Stream

• Passenger

• Cargo



By Type

• International

• Domestic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising preference for smart airports as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial airlines market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for luxury air travel and increasing penetration of blockchain in airlines industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the commercial airlines market covers the following areas:

• Commercial airlines market sizing

• Commercial airlines market forecast

• Commercial airlines market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial airlines market vendors that include Air China Ltd., Air France KLM SA, Air Transport Services Group Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Ana Holdings Inc., China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Copa Holdings SA, Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, easyJet plc, Green Africa Airways Ltd., Hahn Air Lines GmbH, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Qantas Airways Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., and United Airlines Inc.. Also, the commercial airlines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

