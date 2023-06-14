DZConneX Recognized as a Major Contender for Global and North American Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services on Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZConneX, a leading global total talent solution and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, has earned a top spot as a “Major Contender” among both global and North American providers on the 2023 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). This is the second consecutive year that DZConneX has earned the “Major Contender” recognition among global providers and the first year the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® has categorized North American providers specifically.



As part of its assessment, Everest Group cited DZConneX’s strong pedigree for hiring for skilled, white-collar roles, including engineers and IT professionals, as well as its ability to discover a variety of blue-collar talent for its partners. Everest Group also noted that companies seeking a total talent solution will benefit from DZConneX’s deep expertise, combined service delivery, and streamlined account management.

“DZConneX has seen a marked increase in interest and implementation of RPO solutions, even with the current economic headwinds and desire by the Federal Reserve to slow down hiring. As the working world has changed, RPO is becoming an increasingly popular and effective staffing solution for companies of all types looking to improve their access to top talent and enhance the skills and abilities of their talent acquisition teams. Seeing DZConneX once again named a Major Contender as part of this year’s PEAK Matrix assessment – especially when accounting for both global and North American providers – is a sign of the quality of our solutions, our service, our impact, and our ability to exceed our clients’ evolving needs,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh, which includes DZConneX. “We expect companies to continue to leverage RPO solutions as internal resources are reduced and specialized recruiting is required to complete technical projects and gain a competitive advantage.”

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is among the most trusted evaluators of service provider capabilities in the staffing industry. The PEAK Matrix measures the ability to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. To arrive at its 2023 results, Everest Group evaluated 49 of the most established RPO service providers across the globe.

"DZConneX has retained its strong presence and brand value in North America through its significant capabilities to deliver a comprehensive technology stack and total talent solutions," said Arkadev Basak, Partner, Everest Group. "Combined with this, its focus on developing solutions for direct sourcing and recruiting analytics have contributed to its positioning as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 - North America."

As part of its evaluation, Everest Group also noted the capabilities of DZConneX’s proprietary recruitment platform, ConneX, which integrates proprietary technologies, customer/client systems, and third-party point solutions into a single, comprehensive tool. Additionally, no other RPO provider received higher measures of capability for value delivered in the global and North American market segments than DZConneX.

DZConneX is a recognized leader in providing the right talent acquisition structure, analysis, delivery, and management to organizations across the country. DZConneX RPO programs are designed to help clients evolve their recruiting strategies as their business needs evolve, from enterprise RPO programs, project recruiting, point of service talent acquisition to on-demand recruiting, white label programs, consulting, and more.

Click here to read Everest Group's full report, “Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

ABOUT DZConneX

DZConneX (DZX) delivers clients across industries a uniquely configured Total Talent Solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and workforce management technology to solve today’s most complex staffing challenges. This holistic, highly tailored approach covers all talent needs and optimizes a company’s workforce through expert consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. In addition, DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform called Total Talent ConneX, which brings a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. For more information, visit www.DZConneX.com.