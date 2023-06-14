The Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market is forecasted to grow by USD 136.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800697/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the motion sickness drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of over-the-counter (otc) drugs, availability of motion sickness drugs in multiple dosage forms, and growing travel and tourism worldwide.



The motion sickness drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Antihistamines

• Anticholinergics



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of nauseogenic information technology as one of the prime reasons driving the motion sickness drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, increased penetration of online channels and growing research on psychosomatic disorders will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the motion sickness drugs market covers the following areas:

• Motion sickness drugs market sizing

• Motion sickness drugs market forecast

• Motion sickness drugs market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motion sickness drugs market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Lupin Ltd., Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tivic Health Systems Inc., Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.. Also, the motion sickness drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800697/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________