Next-Gen Sequencing Goes High-Tech with Automation

Westford USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global NGS Automation market size is expected to reach USD 4426.52 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 14.85% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for NGS diagnostics and personalised medicine, technological advances in NGS platforms, increasing adoption of NGS in academic and research institutions, cost and time-saving, and growing demand for bioinformatics solutions are fueling the market growth.
Government Initiatives and Technological Advancements to Promote the Use of NGS Automation
At a global scale, increasing adoption of cloud-based NGS automation solutions, integrating NGS automation with artificial intelligence and machine learning, growing demand for single-cell sequencing automation solutions, increasing focus on data management and analysis, emergence of modular and customizable NGS automation solutions, expansion of NGS automation into clinical settings are the trends promoting the market growth.
Several government initiatives worldwide provide funding, resources and support for genomic research and NGS Automation solutions. These initiatives include European Genome-Phenome Archive (EGA), Genome Canada, etc.
Sample Preparation Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Sample preparation type dominates the global market as it involves several processes such as DNA/RNA extraction, library preparation, and quality control. These processes are essential for obtaining high-quality, pure, and intact nucleic acid samples, which are necessary for accurate sequencing results.
Diagnostic and Personalized is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, the diagnostic and personalized segment is leading due to its ability to provide detailed genetic information. In addition, the high accuracy can be used to guide treatment decisions with extreme precision and the demand for NGS-based diagnostic tests is also being driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, rare genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.
Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the Presence of a Large Number of Key Players
Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the presence of a large number of key players in the region, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a high level of adoption of NGS-based technologies in research and clinical applications.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the NGS automation market, driven by factors such as increasing investments in genomics research, growing demand for NGS-based diagnostics and personalized medicine, and raising awareness of the benefits of genomic medicine. Several government initiatives are also contributing to the growth of the NGS automation market in the Asia Pacific region. For example, the Chinese government has launched the Precision Medicine Initiative, which aims to promote the development and adoption of precision medicine in the country.
Browse in-depth TOC on " NGS Automation Market "
Pages - 242
Tables - 117
Figures - 68
NGS Automation Market Report Suggests:
- Element Biosciences Inc. has partnered with Agilent Technologies to integrate their AVITI System with Agilent's SureSelect target enrichment panels, expanding customer access to these genomic tools. This partnership will provide customers with a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform for advanced genomic research.
- In terms of application, the diagnostic and personalized segment dominates due to its ability to provide detailed genetic information.
- In terms of type, the sample preparation type type segment is projected to gain more popularity as it involves several processes such as DNA/RNA extraction.
- North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players
NGS Automation Market Segmentation:
The global NGS Automation market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.
By Product Type
- Sample Preparation Products
- NGS Automation Platforms:
- Data Analysis and Interpretation Products:
- Others
By Application
- Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Personalized Medicine
- Agriculture and Animal Research
- Other Applications
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- RoLA
- Middle-East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
NGS Automation Market Major Company Profiles:
- Illumina Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Roche Holding AG
- Qiagen N.V.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- BGI Group
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- GENEWIZ Inc.
- Genohm SA
- Hamilton Company
- Labcyte Inc.
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Zymo Research Corp.
- Swift Biosciences Inc.
