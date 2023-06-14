The Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,389.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797448/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive floor carpet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for vehicle customization in Western markets, growing use of eco-friendly materials, and increasing use of acoustic technology for EV floor carpets.



The automotive floor carpet market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-woven

• Tufted



By Application

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological developments in automotive floor carpet market as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive floor carpet market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in the recycling of floor carpets and advanced manufacturing techniques for molded floor carpets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive floor carpet market vendors that include Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Auto Custom Carpets Inc., Autoneum Holding Ltd., Beaulieu International Group, Bharat Seats Ltd., Corinthian Textiles, Dorsett, Feltol Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Freudenberg SE, Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd., Hyosung Advanced Materials, IDEAL Automotive GmbH, KK Motors Inc., Knox Auto Carpets Pty Ltd., Kotobukiya Fronte Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd., Wade Automotiv, Betap B.V., and Hitkari Hitech Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the automotive floor carpet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

