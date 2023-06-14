NETSOL Solidifies its Commitment to Data Protection by Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

ENCINO, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider to the global asset finance and leasing industry, has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, with a global audit conducted by A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Previously, NETSOL had already attained SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. By further attaining SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, the Company continues to demonstrate its dedication to safeguarding the data of its clients and their customers. This achievement affirms that all system requirements have been met in accordance with the security standards outlined by AICPA (the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants), as defined by the applicable trust services criteria.

“Serving a diverse range of clients across the world, we comprehend the significance of data protection and our clients are rest assured that their data, and the data of their customers, is handled in accordance with the most stringent security standards available,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance showcases our successful implementation of robust controls on a global scale, ensuring that risks related to security, integrity, and confidentiality of data are effectively addressed.”

The examination of the Company’s suite of products and software services was carried out at its Calabasas, California; London, England; Beijing, China; Sydney, Australia and Lahore, Pakistan facilities.



About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

