The Global Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,708.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797189/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for oil and gas, depletion of onshore reserves, and advancements in technology.



The deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Deepwater drilling

• Ultra-deepwater drilling



By Type

• Drill ships

• Semisubmersible



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of digital technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship and consolidation of deepwater drilling industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market covers the following areas:

• Deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market sizing

• Deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market forecast

• Deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market vendors that include Aban Offshore Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Chevron Corp., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Dolphin Drilling AS, Eni SpA, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, Oceaneering International Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Transocean Ltd., Valaris Ltd., and Aker Solutions ASA. Also, the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797189/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________