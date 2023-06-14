The Global Mobile Food Services Market is forecasted to grow by USD15.04 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Food Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786718/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the mobile food services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for convenience foods, the advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick-and-mortar restaurants, and cost-effective entrepreneurship.



The mobile food services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Food

• Beverages



By Application

• Food truck

• Removable container



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the marketing initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile food services market growth during the next few years. Also, use of improved equipment and packaging and rise in demand for gluten-free food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the mobile food services market covers the following areas:

• Mobile food services market sizing

• Mobile food services market forecast

• Mobile food services market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile food services market vendors that include Belgo Holdings LLC, Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Cocoa Forte Franchising LLC, Courageous Bakery and Cafe, Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., Ms Cheezious, Phat Cart, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, Waffle Bus, World Famous House of Mac, YUM Brands Inc., and Yumbii. Also, the mobile food services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

