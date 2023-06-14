EXIT Realty’s Growth Continues with Seven More New Markets Opened

Woburn, MA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Witt, CEO-USA for EXIT Realty Corp. International today announced that EXIT Realty’s growth continues in 2023 with the opening of seven additional new markets bringing the total this year so far to 21:

EXIT Taylor Real Estate located at 1997 W Pickens Rd, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751, Mitzi Taylor franchisee

EXIT Grassroots Realty located at 4448 Marietta St, Suite 200, Powder Springs, GA, 30127, Mary Berblinger and Kinser Euler franchisees

EXIT Realty Southern Select located at 105 3rd St, Oneonta, AL, 35121, Kelli Gilmer and Stacey Hill franchisees

EXIT Ahead Realty located at 1542 N Leroy, Suite 2A, Fenton, MI, 48430, David Broadworth franchisee

EXIT Premier Realty located at 1411 West Dakota Pkwy, Williston, ND, 58801, Kathryn Kihle and Jeffrey Kihle, franchisees

EXIT 1 Stop Realty located at 691687 Gateway Blvd, Unit 101D, Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034, Valerie Womble, Jan Collins, and Walter Collins franchisees

EXIT Elevate Realty located at 1450 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 19143, Erik Lemons franchisee

Mary Berblinger and Kinser Euler were sales representatives with EXIT who recognized the opportunity to develop and mentor other agents and positively impact their community as owners. Others like Kelli Gilmer and Stacey Hill are expanding their operations while others like Mitzi Taylor are new to the company. David Broadworth, a former agent with EXIT is returning to the company as an owner.

EXIT’s culture is one of the main differentiators that attracts entrepreneurs to the company and encourages those within the organization to explore next-level leadership. EXIT provides a proven track for owners to run on and experienced leadership at the regional and corporate levels to provide guidance. EXIT’s franchisees are in business for themselves, but not by themselves.

“As we near the midpoint of 2023 and the end of the spring sales season, we continue to be focused on expanding into new markets, recruiting and training great agents and increasing our overall production to gain a foothold in this competitive space,” says Witt. “We are relentless in our pursuit of maintaining our position as a leading real estate brand with the finest financial model available to brokers and agents today. There is a reason so many are joining our privately-held brand and it's because we put our people before profits."

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.