Global Move To Earn Fitness Apps Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 2,473.93 Million By 2032F, at 18.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Move To Earn Fitness Apps Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Android, iOS, and Others); By Device; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global move to earn fitness apps market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 466.52 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 2,473.93 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 18.2% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Move To Earn Fitness Apps? How Big is Move To Earn Fitness Apps Market Size & Share?

Overview

Move to Earn, or M2E is a phrase made popular by Web3, which provides users with reward-based platforms for staying active through regular exercise and other fitness-related tasks. The increase in Web3 technology and fitness integration has recently developed possibilities to earn money while staying fit, resulting in a move to earn fitness apps market growth during the predicted period.

While fitness integration merges technology with physical movement to create a better lifestyle, Web3 is the decentralized web that enables smooth transactions and safe data management. People can participate in these revenue-generating activities, from blockchain-based fitness apps to tokenized fitness awards.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Sweat Coin

Diet Bet

Charity Miles

Win Walk

Map My Fitness

Healthy Wage

Fit Mint

Evidation Health

Vitality Group International

Higi SH LLC

Polar Electro

ASICS America

WillowTree

My FitnessPal

Fitbit

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

The appearance of modern technologies: Many modern technologies, like augmented reality, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, have revolutionized the fitness industry in recent years. These technologies have changed how people work out at home and stay fit and healthy. The chance to make money using these applications by engaging in different physical activities, such as walking, working out, and running, motivates users to be more sincere and focused on their health.

Growing smartphone users and internet connectivity: With the rising popularity of smartphones and increased fitness awareness, numerous significant mobile network providers have seen investment opportunities in fitness apps. This is helping to boost the move to earn fitness apps market size.

Increase in obesity population: Since there has been a significant increase in the number of obese people, people are becoming more aware and concerned about obesity and are taking action to lose weight. As a result, people use fitness apps more frequently to monitor their progress toward their health goals, which is expected to grow in the market shortly.

With the rising popularity of smartphones and increased fitness awareness, numerous significant mobile network providers have seen investment opportunities in fitness apps. This is helping to boost the move to earn fitness apps market size. Increase in obesity population: Since there has been a significant increase in the number of obese people, people are becoming more aware and concerned about obesity and are taking action to lose weight. As a result, people use fitness apps more frequently to monitor their progress toward their health goals, which is expected to grow in the market shortly.

Top Findings of the Report

The key factors anticipated to drive the move to earn fitness apps market demand are the widely expanding adoption of smartphones by people of all ages and income levels, the emergence of smartphones as tools for health and fitness monitoring, and the ongoing rise in the prevalence of diseases like obesity worldwide.

The market segmentation is based on devices, platforms, and regions.

North America dominated the market with a great market share in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Increased startups: The introduction of numerous platforms for fitness enthusiasts and the growing number of new startups with various advanced technologies and advancements are projected to present the market with attractive growth prospects in the future.

The advantages: Due to their benefits and features, including workout programs, workout videos, wearable integration, and progress visualization, earning fitness apps are rapidly gaining popularity worldwide and are one of the main causes driving the move to earn fitness apps market growth.

Segmental Analysis

iOS Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

Due to the numerous advantages, such as greater security, a better user interface, and lower heat production than Android devices, iOS devices have experienced a boom in usage, greatly contributing to the segment's growth.

Furthermore, the android sector is also anticipated to develop fastest during the forecast period. This is mostly due to an enormous increase in demand for Android devices because of their positive attributes, such as good software support, a superior app market, multitasking, and cost-effectiveness.

Wearable Devices Sector is Anticipated to Witness the Highest Growth

One of the main factors driving the growth of the segment market is the rising adoption of various types of wearable devices for effectively maintaining fitness. High technological advancements and rising consumer concerns about their health are also contributing factors. Also, users are being encouraged to follow a healthy lifestyle by the rising consumer spending on advanced smartwatches and wearable gadgets offered by prominent market participants, driving demand and growth in the future.

Furthermore, as these platforms decrease the overall cost of training and let users earn currencies, goodies, and others, people are replacing going to gyms and activity clubs for their workout activities, increasing the move to earn fitness apps market size.

Move To Earn Fitness Apps Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2,473.93 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 550.58 Million Expected CAGR Growth 18.2% from 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Sweat Coin, Diet Bet, Charity Miles LLC, Win Walk, Map My Fitness, Healthy Wage, Fit Mint, Evidation Health Inc., Vitality Group International Inc., Higi SH LLC, Polar Electro, ASICS America Corporation, WillowTree Inc., My FitnessPal Inc., and Fitbit Inc. Segments Covered By Platform, By Device, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: The growth in North America can be mostly due to customers choosing fitness apps that help in building immunity and enhancing their general health, as well as to consumers' quick adoption of new technologies, rapidly expanding smartphone adoption and ongoing rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the industry expansion includes increasing per capita spending on healthcare and constant innovation in these applications with useful features.

Asia Pacific: Due to rising consumer disposable income, increased awareness of the advantages of these apps among older adults, and an increase in the number of startups and investments in app development with new features in the region, the move to earn fitness apps market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Browse the Detail Report “Move To Earn Fitness Apps Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Android, iOS, and Others); By Device; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/move-to-earn-fitness-apps-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

Oysho announced the release of its first yoga, sports, and running training app in September 2022. This software offers over 300 workout sessions for users at multiple levels, from beginners to specialists. There are presently nine nations where you may download the app, but it only supports four languages: English, French, Spanish, and Italian. It enables users to plan their fitness routines more effectively and at a time that suits them.

Usain Bolt served as Step App's brand ambassador as they debuted their fitness-based metaverse platform in July 2022. This will turn routine exercise routines like daily jogs around the park or walks into social events that motivate people to pay for their fitness.

The Report Answers Questions Such as

How big is the move to earn fitness apps industry?

What is the study period of the market?

Which are the key driving factors in the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which region dominates the market?

Which segment holds the highest move to earn fitness apps market share?

What is the CAGR of the atomic layer deposition market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the move to earn fitness apps market report based on platform, device, and region:

By Platform Outlook

Android

iOS

Others

By Device Outlook

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

