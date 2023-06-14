Result of AGM

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 14 June 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 14,816,282 91.62 1,210,751 7.49 143,653 0.89 99,329 2 13,524,070 86.65 1,210,751 7.76 872,185 5.59 663,009 3 13,822,211 87.55 1,210,751 7.67 755,062 4.78 481,991 4 14,230,554 88.29 1,210,751 7.51 676,575 4.20 152,135 5 14,037,025 87.64 1,247,373 7.79 731,620 4.57 253,997 6 14,311,469 89.14 1,210,751 7.54 532,480 3.32 215,315 7 14,632,629 90.42 1,215,525 7.51 334,668 2.07 87,193 8 14,588,296 90.80 1,235,643 7.69 242,693 1.51 203,383 9 14,288,494 90.01 1,276,123 8.04 309,171 1.95 396,227 10 14,396,219 90.05 1,268,034 7.93 322,577 2.02 283,185 11 14,786,077 91.65 1,254,775 7.78 92,625 0.57 136,538 12 13,375,418 88.18 1,268,176 8.36 524,561 3.46 1,101,860

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,553,465,261 as at 14 June 2023, 1.04% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Board of Directors

As announced in the annual results for the period ended 31 December 2022, Matt Cooper has decided to retire from the Board and therefore did not stand for re-election by shareholders. He ceased to be a Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75