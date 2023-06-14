Medical Drones Market to Reach $701.22 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Medical Drones Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotor Drones, And Hybrid Drones), Applications (Blood Bank Transportation, Vaccines Transportation, Organs Transportation And Others), End users(Hospitals, Blood Banks, Government Institutions, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global medical drones industry generated $217.34 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $701.22 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing demand for efficient and timely delivery of medical supplies, especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas, is a significant driver for the medical drones market. Medical drones offer the potential to overcome infrastructure challenges and transport life-saving equipment, medicines, and blood samples quickly, thereby improving access to healthcare services and saving lives. However, limited payload capacity and battery life restrains the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements are expected to provide ample opportunities for the industry in the upcoming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $217.3 million Market Size in 2032 $701.2 million CAGR 12.4% No. of Pages in Report 336 Segments covered Drone Type, Applications, End User And Region. Drivers Cost and Time Efficiency



Emergency and Disaster Response



Improved Access to Healthcare Opportunities Technological Advancement Restraints Limited Payload Capacity and Battery Life

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of medical drones.

The urgent need for contactless delivery of medical supplies, diagnostic tests, and vaccines highlighted the significance of unmanned aerial vehicles in ensuring the continuity of healthcare services during crisis situations.

The heightened awareness and reliance on medical drones paved the way for their increased utilization in the post-pandemic era.

The fixed wing drones segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drone type, the fixed winged drones years segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global medical drones market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing the reason that the fixed-wing drones are designed for long-range flights and can cover larger distances compared to other types of drones.

The blood bank transportation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on applications, the blood bank transportation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global medical drones market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in adoption of medical drones in transportation of blood bank transportation in areas with limited infrastructure or difficult terrain, such as rural regions, disaster-stricken areas, or remote islands.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end users, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global medical drones market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the reasons that drones are proved to be cost and time efficient in emergency situations where time is of most importance. Drones are capable of swiftly delivering medical supplies, such as blood samples, lab specimens, medications, and emergency equipment, to and from hospitals

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global medical drones market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The technological development, strong presence of key players and favorable government initiatives to encourage adoption of medical drones has led North America to be highest revenue generating region in the medical drones market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032. The adoption of medical drones by government organizations to deliver medicines in the areas where transportation is time consuming furthermore the technological advancement of medical drones is expected to drive the growth of the organic feminine care market.

Leading Market Players: -

Volocopter GmbH

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Matternet

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Zipline International Inc.

Sierra Nevada Corporation, Inc.

Yuneec Holding Ltd

Vayu Dones, Embenation

Avy

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global medical drones market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, acquisition and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

