The Global Dental Braces Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2167.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.23% % during the forecast period

The report on the dental braces market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries, a growing need for dental treatment due to the rising prevalence of oral health conditions, and advancements in technology.



The dental braces market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Ceramic braces

• Metal braces

• Biocompatible/polymer-based braces



By Product

• Fixed dental braces

• Removable dental braces



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for invisible or clear braces as one of the prime reasons driving the dental braces market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of orthodontic treatments in emerging markets and growing social media marketing for dental practices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dental braces market covers the following areas:

• Dental braces market sizing

• Dental braces market forecast

• Dental braces market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental braces market vendors that include Align Technology Inc., 3M Co., American Orthodontics, Angelalign Technology Inc., Biosaf IN S.r.l, Byte Technology, Creative dental, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DynaFlex, FORESTADENT Bernhard Forster GmbH, G and H Orthodontics, GC Orthodontics Inc., Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Instrument and Material Co. Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., JJ Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd., Ormco Corp., ORTHOSYSTEMS, Shinye Orthodontic Products Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Protect Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.. Also, the dental braces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

