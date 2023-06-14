The Global Slaughtering Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,229.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slaughtering Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678731/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the slaughtering equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness of the high nutritional value of meat and poultry products, technological advancements in slaughtering equipment, and government regulations fueling demand for slaughtering equipment.



The slaughtering equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Semi-automated slaughtering equipment

• Fully automated slaughtering equipment



By Application

• Swine

• Bovine

• Poultry

• Seafood

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the launch of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the slaughtering equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on automated slaughtering equipment and increasing adoption of mobile slaughter units will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading slaughtering equipment market vendors that include Asena, Baader Global SE, BAYLE SA, Best and Donovan, Brower Equipment, CTB Inc., DEST ITALIA S.r.l., Dhopeshwar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Industries Riopel Inc., Jarvis Products Corp., JD ENGINEERING, John Bean Technologies Corp., Jose Bernad S.L., JWE BANSS GmbH, LACAL, LIMOS d.o.o, Marel Group, Meatek Food Machineries India Pvt. Ltd., Qingdao Raniche Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., and UNI TEC. Also, the slaughtering equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

