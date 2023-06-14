Breastfeeding on the Go: The Market of Portable Accessories for Busy Moms

Westford, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Breastfeeding Accessories market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, the rising number of working mothers, and the growing demand for innovative and convenient breastfeeding products are fueling the Market's growth.

Government Subsidies and Incentives to Promote the Use of Breastfeeding Accessories

At a global scale, an increasing demand for technologically advanced products, growing preference for organic and natural breastfeeding products, the rising popularity of breastfeeding in public places, and an increasing availability of breastfeeding accessories through e-commerce channels are the trends promoting the market growth.

Several government initiatives are encouraging the growth of Breastfeeding Accessories. For example, In the United States, the Affordable Care Act requires health insurance plans to cover the cost of breastfeeding equipment and counseling.

Breast Pumps Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Breast Pumps type dominated the global market owing to their convenience. It is highly efficient in expressing breast milk, and the increasing number of working mothers who want to continue breastfeeding but are unable to do so directly due to work commitments is driving the demand for this product type.

Online is the Leading Distribution Channel Segment

In terms of Distribution Channels, online is the leading segment due to the Convenience provided by the mode. In addition, with the growing use of the internet and smartphones, more and more consumers are opting to purchase products online, including breastfeeding accessories.

North America and Asia Pacific are the leading Markets Due to the Presence of Major Market Players

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the high rate of breastfeeding among lactating mothers in the region followed by the presence of major market players.

Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest-growing region due to the rising population, increase in disposable income, and government initiatives promoting breastfeeding.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Breastfeeding Accessories Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 78

Figures – 75

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Report Suggests:

Babylist, the top baby marketplace, has launched Babylist Health to provide expectant parents with a seamless shopping experience for health and wellness products. The platform's initial focus is on simplifying the process of ordering a breast pump through health insurance, with plans to expand to other health and wellness products and services in the future. Babylist Health aims to support new mothers in their breastfeeding journey and facilitate their transition back to work.

In terms of Distribution channel, the online segment dominates due to the increasing demand

In terms of type, the breast pumps type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its convenience.

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Segmentation:

The global Breastfeeding Accessories market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Product Type

Breast Pumps: Electric, Manual, Battery-Powered

Nursing Pads: Disposable, Reusable

Breast Milk Storage & Feeding: Bottles, Bags, Containers, Cups

Nipple Care Products: Creams, Shields, Shells

Cleaning Products: Sterilizers, Brushes, Wipes

Others

By Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Baby Boutiques

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Major Company Profiles:

Ameda Inc.

Ardo Medical AG

Artsana S.p.A.

BabyBuddha LLC

Chicco USA Inc.

Handi-Craft Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Mayborn Group Limited

Medela AG

NUK USA LLC

Pigeon Corporation

Playtex Products, LLC

Simplisse LLC

Spectra Baby USA

The First Years Inc.

Tommee Tippee (Mayborn Group Limited)

UpSpring Baby

Willow Pump Inc.

Zhejiang Rikang Baby Products Co., Ltd.

