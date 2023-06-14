The Global Detergent Market is forecasted to grow by USD 31.55 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Detergent Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622874/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the hospitality sector, increased penetration of washing machines, and rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene.



The detergent market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Powder

• Liquid



By End-user

• Household

• Commercial

• industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing acceptance of liquid detergents as one of the prime reasons driving the detergent market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging new packaging designs and emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly detergent products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the detergent market covers the following areas:

• Detergent market sizing

• Detergent market forecast

• Detergent market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading detergent market vendors that include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Lanxess AG, Lion Corp., McBride Plc, Oxiteno SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the detergent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

