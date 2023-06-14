The Global Topical Corticosteroids Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,089.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Topical Corticosteroids Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589829/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the topical corticosteroids market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in drug delivery systems, the growing aging population, and the rising prevalence of skin disorders.



The topical corticosteroids market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Dermatology clinics

• Pharmacies

• Others



By Type

• Prescription

• OTC



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing adoption of generic drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the topical corticosteroids market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of novel formulations and growing demand for natural and organic products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the topical corticosteroids market covers the following areas:

• Topical corticosteroids market sizing

• Topical corticosteroids market forecast

• Topical corticosteroids market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading topical corticosteroids market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., LEO Pharma AS, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.. Also, the topical corticosteroids market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

