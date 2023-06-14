Solar Hydrogen Panel Market to Reach $23.1 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 8.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, " Solar Hydrogen Panel Market by Technology (Amorphous Silicon Solar Cells, Nano Solar Cells, Others), by End-Use (Residential, Industrial, Mobility, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global solar hydrogen panel market was valued at $10.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $23.1 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75345

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The solar hydrogen panel market is experiencing growth due to a number of factors, including increase in demand for clean energy, government assistance, and advancements in technology. However, the high initial investment and lack of infrastructure restrict market growth. Moreover, a surge in demand for hydrogen fuel cells from various sectors and a rise in demand for sustainable transport will create new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage

Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $10.3 Million Market Size in 2032 $23.1 Million CAGR 8.4% No. of Pages in Report 241 Segments Covered Technology, End-Use, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for clean energy



Government support



Advancements in technology Opportunities Surge in demand for hydrogen fuel cells



Increasing demand for sustainable transport



Increase in investment in renewable energy Restraints High initial investment



Lack of infrastructure



Competition from other renewable energy sources

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global solar hydrogen panel market. The market had a negative impact by the pandemic's disruptions, which included supply chain interruptions and economic downturns. Projects were delayed and investments in renewable energy, such as solar hydrogen panels, were cautious due to the unstable business environment and financial constraints.

The pandemic, however, also emphasized the significance of clean and sustainable energy sources. An increasing focus on environmentally friendly power generation emerged as businesses and governments realized the necessity for resilient energy systems. Solar hydrogen panels, which generate hydrogen using renewable energy, have drawn interest as a possible clean and effective energy generation method. The post-pandemic recovery phase's demand for solar hydrogen panels was influenced by this increased emphasis on sustainability.

Procure Complete Report (241 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/solar-hydrogen-panel-market

The amorphous silicon solar cells segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on technology, the amorphous silicon solar cells segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global solar hydrogen panel market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The integration of amorphous silicon solar cells with energy storage and other conversion technologies is one factor that drives market growth. However, the others segment is projected to manifest a fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the surge in focus on decarbonization and the transition towards a hydrogen-based economy, notably. Governments and organizations worldwide are emphasizing the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and explore alternative energy sources.

The industrial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on end-use, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global solar hydrogen panel market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth factors for the solar hydrogen panel market in industrial end-use include the rise in awareness of environmental sustainability and the desire for clean energy sources, and solar hydrogen panels offer a convenient and efficient way for consumers to adopt renewable energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions. However, the residential segment would portray the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. The growth opportunities in the residential segment of the solar hydrogen market arise from rapid urbanization and a surge in the growth of middle-class consumers across the globe.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-hydrogen-panel-market/purchase-options

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global solar hydrogen panel market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The government initiatives in Europe towards zero carbon emissions have created a demand for hydrogen panels, which positively impacts the solar hydrogen panel market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032. The region is characterized by a high demand for energy, rapid urbanization, and the presence of most of the developing countries. These factors, among others, are driving the demand for hydrogen, which can be utilized for power generation, leading to the demand for the solar-related industry in the Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

Sunhydrogen

Hypersolar

Proton Onsite

Sunfire Gmbh

Nel hydrogen

Enapter

Solhyd

Schmid Group

Suzhou GH New Energy Co. Ltd.

Flux50

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global solar hydrogen panel market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Solar Energy Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Solar Blanket Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Solar Encapsulation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Photocell Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Solar PV Module Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030

Transparent Solar Cells Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.