Dr. B Dental Solutions Sells More Than $1 Million in 12 Months

Miami, Florida, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. B Dental Solutions, a Florida-based provider of innovative oral care products for dentures and dental appliances, announced a major milestone in the company's journey: over $1 million in sales within a 12-month period ending last February. This remarkable achievement not only reflects the company's dedication to improving the lives of denture wearers worldwide but also signals the success of strategic initiatives aimed at business growth.

A key contributor to Dr. B Dental Solutions' success is the decision by Affordable Dentures & Implants, a leading dental support organization (DSO), to exclusively recommend and sell the Dr. B Denture Kit to their patients across their vast network of over 400 dental offices in the United States. This endorsement has positioned Dr. B Dental Solutions to reach the majority of new denture-wearers in 2024, given Affordable Dentures & Implants' impressive track record of providing one million dentures in 2022 alone. In addition, the company is actively negotiating distribution deals with other DSOs, further expanding market reach and potential.

The company's sales on prominent online e-commerce platforms have experienced significant growth, demonstrating exponential progress. In Q1 2023 alone, Dr. B Dental Solutions surpassed its total sales on Amazon.com than it earned for the entire fiscal year of 2022. To leverage this upward trend, the company is continually improving its listings and Brand Store on the platform, enhancing content to provide a seamless shopping experience for customers.

To support its growth trajectory, Dr. B Dental Solutions has made strategic hires of highly talented professionals to fill key roles within the organization. This move comes at an opportune time as many highly qualified individuals enter the job market due to layoffs by major tech giants. The company's expanded team will drive innovation, enhance customer experience, and strengthen its position in the market.

Dr. B Dental Solutions has recently moved into a new office located in a historic art deco building on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. Commenting on this, the founder of the company Dr. Lorin Berland said, “The new space will increase productivity and serve as a hub for the company's operations, allowing for proactive efforts to acquire additional market share”.

Recognizing the importance of multi-channel marketing, the company is investing in various marketing campaigns across digital media, TV, print, and partnerships. Engaging and informative content, such as videos, photos, infographics, and TV commercials, is being developed to showcase the benefits of the Dr. B Denture Kit. The company also highlights its extensive collection of real 5-star testimonials, which surpasses those of all traditional competing brands combined.

To enhance the online customer experience, Dr. B Dental Solutions is transitioning to Shopify for its e-commerce platform. The new website, expected to go live this summer, will focus on improved UX/UI, streamlined ordering processes, a subscription plan for recurring orders, increased cross-sales, and enhanced SEO and content to attract new customers. The new functionalities will also cater to dental professionals, empowering them to elevate the standard of care for dental appliance patients.

In order to reduce shipping costs and lead times, Dr. B Dental Solutions is revamping its fulfillment logistics to a decentralized national model. “We are partnering with a leading e-commerce fulfillment provider in order to warehouse and distribute products across multiple fulfillment centers throughout the United States. Our aim is to ensure faster and more cost-effective deliveries for our customers”, added company President, Jean-Paul Berland.

Lastly, Dr. B Dental Solutions continues to collaborate with its Dental Advisory Board, comprised of prominent dental professionals and industry leaders. This collaboration facilitates the exploration and implementation of new opportunities to further advance oral care solutions and meet the evolving needs of denture wearers.

As Dr. B Dental Solutions celebrates this significant milestone, the company remains dedicated to transforming the denture experience through innovative products, strategic partnerships, enhanced online presence, and a commitment to excellence. With a firm focus on customer satisfaction and continued growth, Dr. B Dental Solutions is poised to make a lasting impact on the oral care industry.

Media contact:

Name: Dr. Lorin Berland

Email id: drb@drbdentalsolutions.com








