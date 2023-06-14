The Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2091.31 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483100/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of heart disease, high investment in R and D, and growing adoption of telemedicine.



The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Ambulatory ECG devices

• Ambulatory cardiac event monitors

• Ambulatory cardiac telemetry devices

• Implantable loop recorders



By End-user

• Ambulatory care centers

• Hospitals

• Clinics and cardiac centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advancements in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing preference for ambulatory care and the growing number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

• Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market sizing

• Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market forecast

• Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Baxter International Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medi Lynx Cardiac Monitoring, LLC, Medicalgorithmics SA, Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, and iRhythm Technologies Inc.. Also, the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

