The Global Access Control as a Service Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,473.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.39% during the forecast period

The report on the access control as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about sophisticated data security threats, increased adoption and implementation of the mobility phenomenon and bring-your-own-device (BYOD), and penetration of the internet and wireless network infrastructure.



The access control as a service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Government

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Retail

• Others



By Type

• Managed service

• Hosted service



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the higher focus on data security as one of the prime reasons driving access control as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of cloud systems and continuously evolving compliance requirements will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the access control as a service market covers the following areas:

• Access control as a service market sizing

• Access control as a service market forecast

• Access control as a service market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading access control as a service market vendors that include ASSA ABLOY AB, Brivo Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., Datawatch Systems Inc., Dormakaba Holding AG, Feenics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M3T Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Corp., SecureAuth Corp., Thales Group, and Vector Security Inc.. Also, the access control as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

