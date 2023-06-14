The Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,443.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377488/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the aircraft engine nacelle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technical advancements in existing engine and nacelle technology, increase in demand for new-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft, and aircraft and engine leasing options available for airline operators.



The aircraft engine nacelle market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial aircraft

• Business aircraft

• Military aircraft



By End-user

• Original equipment manufacturer

• Aftermarket



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies additive manufacturing for engine components as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft engine nacelle market growth during the next few years. Also, the downsizing of aircraft engine nacelles and virtual reality solutions to validate the engine nacelle manufacturing tooling will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the aircraft engine nacelle market covers the following areas:

• Aircraft engine nacelle market sizing

• Aircraft engine nacelle market forecast

• Aircraft engine nacelle market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft engine nacelle market vendors that include Adecco Group AG, Aernnova Aerospace SA, Arkwin Industries Inc., Aviagroup Industries, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Inc., Cadence Aerospace LLC, DRB HICOM Berhad, FACC AG, Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Magellan Aerospace Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, MSM aerospace fabricators Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Spirit AeroSystems Inc., The Nordam Group LLC, and Triumph Group Inc.. Also, the aircraft engine nacelle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

