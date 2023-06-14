Animal Feed Phytase Market Size is projected to reach USD 760.79 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phytase enzyme helps livestock producers add more phosphorus to their diets while enhancing animal health and digestion. Additionally, healthy reproduction in livestock results from an adequate phosphorus intake in the diet, whereas a deficiency in phosphorus increases the prevalence of metabolic disorders. The world's livestock population is expanding quickly, likely to increase phytase demand in the upcoming years.

The demand for animal feed is rising significantly due to rising domestic animal adoption, rising disposable income, and expanding commercial cattle farming. For instance, Compassion in World Farming estimates about 250 million cows worldwide.

As beef consumption rises, producers have numerous opportunities to close the supply and demand gaps in the top markets. The United States Department of Agriculture reports that 10.6 million tonnes of beef were exported from Brazil, Argentina, and the U.S. in 2018.





Growing Concern On Health Among The Populations Drives The Market Growth

As public health awareness increases, there has been a noticeable shift in people's attitudes from treatment to prevention. Foods high in protein and carbohydrates are in demand because people can afford to buy more. During the projection period, significant developments are anticipated in the rapidly growing commercial cow farming industry, the increased demand for affordable animal food enzymes, and the rising consumption of poultry and swine products.

However, It can be difficult and a catalyst for change when diseases like the swine flu spread more frequently. To ensure their safety, people might eat less meat and other poultry products, which could limit the market's growth. In addition, countries going into lockdowns due to virus mutations may disrupt the supply chain and demand.





Report Scope

Market Size by 2031 USD 760.79 million Market Size in 2022 USD 536.62 million CAGR 5.7% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Segments Covered By Type, By Application Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BASF SE(Germany), DuPont(U.S.), DSM(The Netherlands), A.B. Enzymes(Germany), and Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech. Development Co., Ltd. (China), Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd. (China), Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Huvepharma( Bulgaria), Novozymes( Denmark), Qingdao Vland Biotech INC.(China), Kemin Industries, Inc.(U.S.), Adisseo(France). Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of domestic animal

Regional Insights

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to hold a sizable portion of the market. This is explained by the fact that it is present in the diets of 70% pigs and 90% poultry. Animal feeds are now essential to the food supply because domestic animals continue to contribute to it. In addition, the U.S. agriculture sector's largest industries are meat and poultry. According to the North American Meat Institute, meat production generated approximately USD 64.4 billion in 2017, while poultry generated approximately USD 59.4 billion. The region's developed infrastructure has also helped to increase animal feed production . The region's long-standing presence of feed manufacturers serves as additional justification for this. The American Feed Industry Association estimates that there were approximately 5,715 animal feed mills in the U.S. as of 2017. That number is growing to meet the rising demand for meat, milk, and dairy products. Furthermore, according to the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada, the country produces more than 30 million tonnes of feed annually. Additionally, the commercial feed sector produces a net income of about USD 4 billion annually.

Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market for phytase in animal feed. The region's overall livestock production has flourished due to increased demand from rapidly expanding economies for animal food. Additionally, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of protein nutrition in feed formulation for livestock. According to the European Feed Manufacturers' Federation, in 2017, the value of farm production in the E.U. was approximately 41% made up of meat and other animal products (FEFAC). According to the International Feed Industry Federation, Europe is the continent that produces the most compound feed. According to Eurostat, the E.U. produced 45.2 million tonnes of meat in 2017. Germany was the top producer of cattle and pig feed, while France dominated the poultry feed-producing segment.

Through the forecast period, the Middle East and Africa animal feed phytase market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR. Due to the substantial growth of the aquaculture feed phytase industry, fueled by widespread consumption of fish and fish products, mass production, and a shortage of marine feed resources in the MEA region, the region is likely to become a central hub for this industry.

Key Highlights

The global Animal Feed Phytase market size was valued at USD 536.62 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 760.79 million by 2031 , registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

was valued at and is projected to reach a value of , registering a during the forecast period 2023-2031. By type, the market is sub-segmented into Granular Phytases, Powder Phytases, Liquid Phytases, and Thermostable Phytases.

By Application, the market is further classified into Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, and Others.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.

Some of the key players in the global Animal Feed Phytase Market include

BASF SE(Germany) DuPont(U.S.) DSM(The Netherlands) AB Enzymes(Germany) Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech. Development Co. Ltd. (China) Jinan Tiantianxiang Co. Ltd. (China) Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co. Ltd. (China) Huvepharma( Bulgaria) Novozymes( Denmark) Qingdao Vland Biotech INC.(China) Kemin Industries Inc.(U.S.) Adisseo(France)





Animal Feed Phytase Market Segmentation

By Type

Granular Phytases

Powder Phytases

Liquid Phytases

Thermostable Phytases

By Application

Swine

Poultry

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals

Others

By Regions:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

The capacity of BASF's enzymes unit in Ludwigshafen, Germany, was increased in January 2022. By enlarging the existing plant, BASF has significantly increased the yearly viable fermentation runs. With the increased production capacity, BASF can satisfy the expanding demand from customers for a steady supply of high-quality BASF feed enzymes, including Natuphos® E (phytase), Natugrain® TS (xylanase and glucanase), and the recently introduced Natupulse® TS (mannanase).

In Dalry, Scotland, DSM began building a sizable production facility in November 2022 to manufacture Bovaer®, a novel feed additive that reduces methane in ruminants.

Novozymes and LinusBio announce a partnership in November 2022 to quicken scientific progress in biohealth.

The feasibility study for EvocaTM*, Biotalys' first proprietary biocontrol product candidate, was successful, Novozymes and Biotalys, an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, announced in October 2022.





News Media

Animal Feed Phyatse Market: Poultry Feed To Lead The Market Growth

Global Animal Feed Additives Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 3.9%





