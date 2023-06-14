Ambassador Supply Acquires Straight Line Metal Buildings

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Supply has acquired Straight Line Metal Buildings, a Brookshire, Texas-based company that manufactures and installs pre-engineered metal buildings. This acquisition strengthens both companies’ commitments to providing high-quality products and comprehensive services to their partners.

“We’ve been searching for the right opportunity within the metal building space for some time, and the combination of geographic location, thoughtful business practices, and comprehensive customer service made Straight Line Metal Buildings the perfect fit,” said Ambassador Supply CEO Brad Crawford.

Crawford continued, “We’re honored to welcome the Straight Line Metal Buildings team to the Ambassador Supply family. Their legacy of innovation and excellence, coupled with our shared values and commitment to building better futures for the communities we serve, makes this acquisition a perfect match. We’re grateful to Steven Poorman and the Straight Line Metal Buildings team for their trust in us.”

Straight Line Metal Buildings offers the ultimate in general purpose and pre-engineered metal buildings, steel homes, mini-storage buildings, modular offices, components, and more. Because of their faster construction, unmatched strength and versatility, and reduced cost, steel buildings offer an attractive alternative to traditional wood buildings.

“Joining forces with Ambassador Supply will allow us to expand our capabilities and further develop the most advanced information, engineering, manufacturing and delivery systems available – all while providing the same level of service to our partners,” said Straight Line Metal Buildings President Steven Poorman.

With the addition of Straight Line Metal Buildings, the Ambassador Supply portfolio has grown to 13 design and building-focused companies located throughout the United States. Ambassador Supply continues to expand through strategic investments in the residential and commercial construction; lumber and building materials; development, manufacturing, and distribution; and building technology industries.

