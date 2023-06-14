The Global Wheel Loaders Market is forecasted to grow by USD 22,746.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wheel Loaders Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303743/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the wheel loaders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in public infrastructure, augmented demand from the agriculture sector, and growing demand for housing projects worldwide.



The wheel loaders market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Agriculture



By Power Output

• More than 80 HP

• 40 to 80 HP

• Less than 40 HP



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of compact and efficient wheel loaders as one of the prime reasons driving the wheel loaders market growth during the next few years. Also, electric wheel loaders gaining traction and shifting from conventional fuels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the wheel loaders market covers the following areas:

• Wheel loaders market sizing

• Wheel loaders market forecast

• Wheel loaders market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wheel loaders market vendors that include AGCO Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Hidromek Hidrolik ve Mekanik Makina Imalat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Lonking Holdings Ltd., Manitou BF SA, Groupe Mecalac SAS, SANY Group, Schaffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Wacker Neuson SE, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.. Also, the wheel loaders market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303743/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________