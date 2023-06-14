Commercial Seaweed Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.82 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, seaweeds are widely used in a variety of food products. Seaweed is traditionally consumed as food in China, Japan, and South Korea. In addition, it is gaining popularity in western nations due to its health benefits, as seaweeds contain vitamins, minerals, and fibers, increasing consumer demand. In addition, seaweed harvesting has increased due to the rising demand for seaweed-based products. It is anticipated that the rising demand for seaweeds in the production of hydrocolloids such as agar, alginate, and carrageenan will increase the demand for seaweeds. Agar, alginate, and carrageenan are premium seaweed hydrocolloids utilized as gelation and thickening agents in various food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology applications.





Growing Usage of Seaweeds in the Food Processing Industry to Drive the Global Commercial Seaweed Market

Globally, seaweeds are widely employed in a variety of food products. Seaweed is traditionally consumed as food in China, Japan, and South Korea. However, as consumers from these countries have migrated to other regions of the world, the demand for seaweed as a food source has followed them, as evidenced by the rising demand in some areas of the United States and South America, where the Asian population represents 5.4% of the total population and is still growing. Some French government and commercial organizations have successfully promoted seaweeds for restaurant and domestic use. In some developing countries with a tradition of consuming fresh seaweeds as vegetables and in salads, there exists an informal market among coastal residents.

Numerous studies have evaluated individual seaweeds' gelling, thickening, and therapeutic properties. This also emphasizes the nutritional, textural, sensory, and health benefits of food products containing seaweed and extracts. In the food and beverage industry, the influence of seaweed incorporation on meat, fish, bakery, and other food products has increased dramatically. According to recent data cited by the United Nations Commodity Trade, the export/import value of seaweed (2012-2020) and other forms of algae for human consumption in Europe has increased consistently, indicating a rise in the use of seaweed ingredients in the food processing industry in Europe and the global market.

Increased Demand of Seaweed in the Personal Care Industry to Provide Opportunities for the Global Commercial Seaweed Market

The increasing use of seaweed in beauty and personal care products is due to its effectiveness as a natural treatment for curly hair and long-lasting skin moisturizer. In addition, the skin benefits of these extracts and their compatibility with new consumer demands for natural products in personal care products have led to a recent increase in ingredient claims. A rich combination of nutrients, including Vitamin B12, iodine, and phenols, confers emollient and purifying properties to seaweed. It is used in rejuvenating skincare formulations beneficial for oily and acne-prone skin. Additionally, the use of seaweed powder in hair care increases hair volume. In addition, seaweed powder can be incorporated into detoxifying baths and spa treatments, moisturizing creams, lotions, exfoliating soaps, scrubs, cleansers, and hair masks.

Seaweed powder, a common ingredient in natural body care products and vegan blends, is easily absorbed and imparts hydrating properties to formulations. It is a highly valued ingredient in formulations promoting healthy skin appearance. Additionally, it is commonly found in detoxifying bath, spa, and hair care products that help maintain the body and bounce. Seaweed has a variety of applications in natural beauty products, both for enhancing the blends' integrity and their beneficial properties. It is utilized in emulsions as a binder to help stabilize the formulation and improve its texture. All of these factors contribute to market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 11.82 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 9.89 billion CAGR 2% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Cargill Incorporated ,International Flavors & Fragrances Inc ,Acadian Seaplants Limited ,J.M. Huber Corporation ,Seasol International ,Maabarot Products Ltd ,Extractos Naturales Gelymar SA ,ChemChina (Algea, the Arctic Company) ,Groupe Roullier (Nuwen) ,Leili Group, Seaweed ,GF Food Hydrocolloid Marine Science Co. Ltd Key Market Opportunities Increased Demand for Seaweed in the Personal Care Industry Key Market Drivers Growing Usage of Seaweeds in the Food Processing Industry

Regional Insights

By Region, the global commercial seaweed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the top edible seaweed producers in the Asian region. Laminaria, Undaria, Porphyra, Gelidium, Gracilaria, Eucheuma, and Macrocystis are the predominant seaweed species with commercial importance in the nation. China's national and provincial governments supported the development of the seaweed industry with policies, finances, funds, onshore and offshore farming areas, freshwater resources, etc. China's national government initiated industry reorganization in response to pressing environmental and ecological concerns, such as the impact of rising air and water pollution on offshore industries. Due to this factor, the national government intended to reorganize the layout of offshore seaweed farming and its industrial processing, which drives market expansion.

North America is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected at a CAGR of 5.8%. Seaweed products are gaining popularity in the United States, as grocery stores, club stores, and restaurants across the country offer them. A growing number of fresh and dried seaweed products are on the market. In addition, an increasing number of products are grown and processed in the United States, even though the market is dominated by seaweed suppliers based in Asia. Seaweeds are considered nutritious greens due to their high mineral content, essential amino acids, and protein content. They are considered the nation's new "superfood" The country's health-conscious consumers are aware of the benefits of low-calorie foods, such as lowering blood pressure and preventing obesity. Diverse demographic groups in the United States, especially millennials, are developing increasingly adventurous tastes. These groups appreciate the umami flavor that seaweeds add to foods. Due to the nutritional value, high protein content, and health benefits of seaweed, many entrepreneurs are developing new business models, farming methods, technologies, and designs that incorporate environmental sustainability and ocean biodiversity to capitalize on seaweed farming nationwide.

Europe is the third largest region. Due to the expanded food and beverage applications, including meat and meat processing, dairy, confectionery, baked products, and alcoholic beverages, the commercial seaweed market in Germany grew at the quickest rate during the projected period and is likely to continue growing at the same rate. Being naturally formed from algae and marine plants, seaweed-based hydrocolloids are frequently utilized in various plant-based food and beverage applications, including everything from vegetarian sausage casings to vegan beverages. In the surge of clean-label, organic, and vegan products in Germany, producers favor seaweed as a thickening and gelling ingredient, which helps the finished products get the necessary label. Carrageenan is one of the most common types of seaweed utilized by food and beverage manufacturers as a gelling agent for, thickening agent for soups and sauce, jellies and puddings, stabilizing agent for ice cream, whipped cream, and beer foam, emulsifier for milk products, cocoa-drinks, and for clarifying beer. The sustainable nature of seaweed extraction and processing makes it an unavoidable alternative for manufacturers of end-user products seeking to improve their overall sustainability.

Key Highlights

The global commercial seaweed market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 11.82 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 11.82 billion by 2031, witnessing a during the forecast period (2022-2031). By type , the global commercial seaweed market is segmented into brown seaweed, green seaweed, and red seaweed. The brown seaweed segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

, the global commercial seaweed market is segmented into brown seaweed, green seaweed, and red seaweed. The brown seaweed segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. By application, the global commercial seaweed market is segmented into food and beverage, dietary supplement, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The food and beverage segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Key companies in the global commercial seaweed market are

Cargill Incorporated International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Acadian Seaplants Limited J.M. Huber Corporation Seasol International Maabarot Products Ltd Extractos Naturales Gelymar SA ChemChina (Algea, the Arctic Company) Groupe Roullier (Nuwen) Leili Group, Seaweed GF Food Hydrocolloid Marine Science Co. Ltd





Global Commercial Seaweed Market: Segmentation

By Type

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Red Seaweed

By Application

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa





Market News

November 2022 - Cargill and CARE International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a two-year program, ‘She Thrives,’ at a ceremony held in Hanoi today. ‘She Thrives’ aims to improve sustainable livelihoods among rural smallholders, particularly women and ethnic minorities from Dak Lak province in Vietnam, by connecting farmers and producers to the tools and resources they need to enhance their livelihoods sustainably.

Cargill and CARE International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a two-year program, ‘She Thrives,’ at a ceremony held in Hanoi today. ‘She Thrives’ aims to improve sustainable livelihoods among rural smallholders, particularly women and ethnic minorities from Dak Lak province in Vietnam, by connecting farmers and producers to the tools and resources they need to enhance their livelihoods sustainably. October 2022 - Cargill and its partner Naturisa S.A. have agreed to form a new joint venture with Skyvest EC Holding S.A. to meet the rising demand for high-quality shrimp feed among Ecuadorian shrimp farmers.





News Media

Global Food Additives Market Extends at a Healthy CAGR of 4.93%% by 2030

Global Food Service Equipment Market Worth USD 51.68 Billion With a CAGR of 6.1%





