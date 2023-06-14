Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market Size/Share Projected to Hit USD 6.01 Billion By 2032, at 12.2% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Atomic Layer Deposition Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Thermal ALD, Metal ALD, Plasma-Enhanced ALD, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global atomic layer deposition market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 1.90 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 6.01 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12.2% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Atomic Layer Depositions? How Big is Atomic Layer Deposition Market Size & Share?

Overview

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is an advanced thin film deposition method that enables the production of next-gen devices across the world's most innovative sectors. A subclass of Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVS), ALD allows for the deposition of ultra-thin films in a precisely controlled manner. Most atomic layer deposition reactions use chemicals called precursors to deposit one "atomic layer" of solid material. A thin film is gradually deposited on the surface with recurrent exposure to different precursors.

The resulting film thickness depends on the number of ALD cycles being carried out, which provides a higher level of control over the film's growth. The rising adoption of semiconductor and electronic solutions worldwide and an increase in the need for innovative designs and advanced materials for enhanced chip manufacturing are driving the atomic layer deposition market.

Request Sample Copy of Atomic Layer Deposition Market Research Report @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/atomic-layer-deposition-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Forge Nano

Beneq Group

Oxford Instruments

Kurt J. Lesker Company

SENTECH Instruments

Lam Research

ASM International

Applied Materials

Veeco Instruments

CVD Equipment

NCD Co.

Pico Sun Oy

Arradiance

Canon Anvela

ALD NanoSolutions

Tokyo Electron

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/atomic-layer-deposition-market/request-for-sample

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Introduction of new technologies: The introduction of different energy-efficient technologies have increased demand for lightweight and portable devices, impacting the growth of the atomic layer deposition market size. This is due to the increasing innovation and constant product development in solar cells, supported by significant investments, particularly in renewable energy technology.

The introduction of different energy-efficient technologies have increased demand for lightweight and portable devices, impacting the growth of the atomic layer deposition market size. This is due to the increasing innovation and constant product development in solar cells, supported by significant investments, particularly in renewable energy technology. Increasing demand for microelectronics and consumer electronics: The introduction of various affordable and lightweight components, such as capacitors, transistors, inductors, resistors, diodes, and many others, which are greatly utilized in the production of mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and electronic toys among others, is one of the key aspects anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The introduction of various affordable and lightweight components, such as capacitors, transistors, inductors, resistors, diodes, and many others, which are greatly utilized in the production of mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and electronic toys among others, is one of the key aspects anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Rise in demand for photovoltaic cells: The market is being positively impacted by the significant increase in energy harvesting concerns, which has led to high growth in photovoltaic cells and the widespread use of technology for the conversion of solar energy and electric energy. Also, the demand for photovoltaic cells has increased due to their low prices and various uses, such as solar traffic lights, solar power calculators, and solar lamps.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/atomic-layer-deposition-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Top Findings of The Report

The main aspects driving the atomic layer deposition market growth are the rising acceptance of electronics and semiconductor solutions worldwide, the increase in demand for advanced materials and designs for enhanced chip production, and the trend toward miniaturization.

The market segmentation is based on application, product, and region.

The atomic layer deposition market in the Asia Pacific region witnessed the largest growth in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Introduction of Atomic Armor by Forge Nano: In February 2023, leading global ALD expert Forge Nano announced the opening of its new brand identity. The material science company also introduced Atomic Armor to enable atomic-level engineering and nanoscale surface enhancement to develop better materials. The Atomic Armor technology puts on ALD coatings with precision and speed to improve the product's performance.

In February 2023, leading global ALD expert Forge Nano announced the opening of its new brand identity. The material science company also introduced Atomic Armor to enable atomic-level engineering and nanoscale surface enhancement to develop better materials. The Atomic Armor technology puts on ALD coatings with precision and speed to improve the product's performance. Governments emphasizing promoting electric vehicle usage: With growing concerns over global warming and ongoing environmental deterioration, governments worldwide are putting a lot of effort into promoting the use of electric vehicles. The rapid development of several unique technologies, resulting in a considerable rise in the demand for and adoption of compact and portable devices, is also anticipated to influence the atomic layer deposition market demand and growth positively.

Segmental Analysis

The Thermal ALD Sector Holds the Largest Market Share

One of the major aspects influencing demand and sector growth is the prevalent use of this sort of ALD technology for depositing molecules containing aluminum and the high prevalence of the aluminum oxide film produced using this approach.

Furthermore, other variables influencing the segment growth include more awareness of its many exceptional qualities or features, such as the high stability of different substrates and the accessibility of the precursor materials.

The Solar Devices Sector Witnesses the Highest Growth

The significant growth of the market can be greatly attributed to the numerous initiatives and steps in expanding the use of green energy to decrease the carbon footprint of greenhouse gas emissions, primarily due to the widespread use of conventional power sources. Additionally, the popularity of new solar gadgets, which is growing quickly, and the growing issues with global warming are driving up the use of ecologically friendly technologies.

Moreover, major semiconductor manufacturers increasingly focus on enlarging their manufacturing facilities or units with significant investments in R&D operations, which is projected to boost the atomic layer deposition market share.

Atomic Layer Deposition Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 6.01 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.13 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.2% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Forge Nano Inc., Beneq Group, Oxford Instruments Plc, The Kurt J. Lesker Company, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Lam Research Corporation, ASM International, Applied Materials Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, NCD Co. Ltd., Pico Sun Oy, Arradiance LLC, Canon Anvela Corporation, ALD NanoSolutions Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Several important factors are driving the market's expansion and growth, including the substantial presence of major electronics manufacturers in China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and South Korea, as well as the high government expenditures on infrastructure development. Significant modernization, growing economies, and rising consumer buying power expanded the market.

North America: Due to the ongoing increase in consumer demand for electric vehicles and the increasing number of solar energy projects and data centers constructed across the United States, the North American region is predicted to develop significantly in the market over the projection period. In addition, it is projected that strong government regulatory backing for encouraging or supporting domestic private investment and increased interest in nuclear layer testimony will lead to enormous product demand during the coming years.

Browse the Detail Report “Atomic Layer Deposition Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Thermal ALD, Metal ALD, Plasma-Enhanced ALD, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/atomic-layer-deposition-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Samco unveiled its plasma-enhanced ALD system named "AD-800LP". Equipped with a novel ICP plasma source called Tornado ICP, the system allows for balanced discharge even in the high-pressure range.

In December 2021, ALD pioneer Beneq introduced two new products to meet the rising demand for atomic layer deposition in compound semiconductors and 300mm. Beneq's ALD tool for 300mm, named Transform 300, is the only tool that uses plasma and thermal ALD technologies.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the current market size and forecast of the industry?

What is the study period of the market?

Which are the key driving factors in the market?

Which region will lead the market over the forecast period?

Who are the key players operating in the market?

Which segment accounted for the largest market share?

What is the CAGR of the atomic layer deposition market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the atomic layer deposition market report based on product, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Thermal ALD

Metal ALD

Plasma-Enhanced ALD

Others

By Application Outlook

Electronics & Semiconductors

Solar Devices

Medical

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Cash Management Systems Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cash-management-system-market

Pipe Insulation Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pipe-insulation-market

Almond Butter Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/almond-butter-market

BFSI Crisis Management Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bfsi-crisis-management-market

Low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/low-speed-electric-vehicle-lsev-market

Thin Film Encapsulation Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/thin-film-encapsulation-tfe-market

Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fishmeal-and-fish-oil-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter