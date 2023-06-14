The Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market is forecasted to grow by USD 36605.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.72% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207152/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the electric two-wheeler market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for electric two-wheelers, advancements in battery technology, and implementation of battery-swapping technology.



The electric two-wheeler market is segmented as below:

By Battery Type

• Lithium- ion battery

• Sealed-lead acid battery

• Others



By Vehicle Type

• E-scooter

• E-bike



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of internet of things and smart infrastructure in electric two-wheeler charging stations for load management as one of the prime reasons driving the electric two-wheeler market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in number of new launches of electric two-wheelers globally and increase in government support toward electric two-wheelers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electric two-wheeler market covers the following areas:

• Electric two-wheeler market sizing

• Electric two-wheeler market forecast

• Electric two-wheeler market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric two-wheeler market vendors that include Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bounce Infinity, Cake 0 Emission AB, Damon Motors Inc., Energica Motor Company Spa, Gogoro Inc., GOVECS AG, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Jiangsu Xinri E Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Terra Motors Corp., VinFast LLC, Vmoto Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Zero Motorcycles Inc., Harley Davidson Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Internationall Pvt. Ltd., and Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the electric two-wheeler market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

