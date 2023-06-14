The Global Liquid Nitrogen Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5846.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Nitrogen Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126567/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the liquid nitrogen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the healthcare industry, growing adoption of liquid nitrogen in the food and beverage industry, and rising demand for liquid nitrogen in the electronics industry.



The liquid nitrogen market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chemicals/pharma/biotech

• Food and beverages

• Metal manufacturing and construction

• Others



By Usage

• Coolant

• Refrigerant



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the liquid nitrogen as jet medium in petroleum engineering as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid nitrogen market growth during the next few years. Also, liquid nitrogen as potential source of primary power and rapid surface chilling technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid nitrogen market vendors that include Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., AMCS Corp., Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd., Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Cryomech Inc., Goyal Group, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Sanso Holdings Co., Ltd., Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd., and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd.. Also, the liquid nitrogen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

