Trauma Implants Market Forecasted to Cross USD 16.7 Billion by 2031 with CAGR of 6.9%: Reveals TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global trauma implants market was valued at USD 8.1 Bn in 2020 and is projected to record a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2031.



Steadily expanding availability of implants for trauma care is propelling the market. Surge in usage of patient-specific trauma implants in orthopedic surgeries is accelerating the market growth. Continuous R&D activities in implant materials and the techniques used are likely to benefit patients. Example is the usage of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) implants in orthopedic trauma internal fixation devices.

Need to lower infection risks in trauma surgery, particularly biomaterial- or implant-associated infections, is strengthening research in bone implant interface. Development of new anti-infective strategies to reduce risks of inflammation at the interface is on the rise. For example, healthcare providers are adopting osteointegration and infection prevention strategies in orthopedic implants. Implant manufacturers and healthcare companies are also focusing on reducing fracture-related infections in open fractures. Significant need for multifunctional bioactive coatings for metal implants presents large business opportunities to manufacturers in the trauma implants industry.

Considerable advancements in patient‐specific implants for spinal surgery is broadening the market outlook. Introduction of improved pedicle screws, rods, and interbody devices, for spinal surgeries due to trauma is expected to bolster the market prospects. Researchers are focusing on enhancing the long-term biocompatibility of screws, which is likely to benefit patients in the near future.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Demand for Trauma Implants in Patients with Degenerative Joint Diseases: Surge in adoption of implants for surgeries due to degenerative joint disease is projected to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the trauma implants market. Considerable advancements in spinal implants and dynamic cervical implants is propelling the market. Development of patient‐specific orthopedic implants is likely to reduce surgery time and lead to devices with better biomechanical fit, thereby improving the overall patient outcomes. Need for novel biodegradable bone implants is encouraging innovations in the trauma implants market.

Key Drivers

Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis in women around the globe is a key factor driving the global trauma implants market. Increase in availability of advanced diagnostic methods for the condition is positively influencing the market dynamics.



Rapid increase in the elderly population is anticipated to boost demand for trauma implants as elderly patients are more prone to traumatic falls and injuries due to loss of bone density



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for a major market share in 2020. The region is projected to continue to account for the dominant share during the forecast period. Surge in incidence of osteoarthritis, presence of a large elderly population, and rapid adoption of novel implants are expected to fuel the market growth in the region. For instance, elderly population of 40 years and above has high prevalence of knee osteoarthritis (OA).

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to record significant growth in the next few years. Steadily increasing number of road accidents in Asia over the past few years has bolstered the demand for trauma implants. Rapid pace of commercialization of advanced products in recent years is likely to augment trauma implants market development.

Competition Landscape

Prominent companies in the trauma implants market are

Globus Medical

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Conformis

Smith + Nephew

Orthoflix Medical, Inc.

B. Barun

Acumed LLC

Trauma Implants Market Segmentation

Type

Plates

Screws

Interlocking Nails

Pins/Wires

Others



End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific



