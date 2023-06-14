The Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market is forecasted to grow by USD 40704.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090676/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the low and medium voltage switchgear market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing electricity generation, increasing implementation of smart grid technology, and capacity expansion for renewable power generation.



The low and medium voltage switchgear market is segmented as below:

By Type

• GIS

• AIS



By Installation Sites

• Indoor

• Outdoor



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on infrastructure and renewable energy sources as one of the prime reasons driving the low and medium voltage switchgear market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging smart technologies and digitalization and mobile substations: solutions for provisional needs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the low and medium voltage switchgear market covers the following areas:

• Low and medium voltage switchgear market sizing

• Low and medium voltage switchgear market forecast

• Low and medium voltage switchgear market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low and medium voltage switchgear market vendors that include ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., DRIESCHER GmbH, Eaton Corp. Plc, Efacec Servicos Corporativos S.A., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Powell Industries Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SIM Switchgear Ltd., Switchgear for energy technology GmbH, TGOOD Global Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.. Also, the low and medium voltage switchgear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

