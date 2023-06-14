The Global Secondary Packaging Market is forecasted to grow by USD 72.19 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secondary Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988822/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the secondary packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry, the increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions, and the increasing demand for processed and packaged foods.



The secondary packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Paper

• Plastic



By Application

• Food

• Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal and home care

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing mergers and acquisitions (m and a) as one of the prime reasons driving the secondary packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased popularity of smart packaging and growing demand for lightweight materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the secondary packaging market covers the following areas:

• Secondary packaging market sizing

• Secondary packaging market forecast

• Secondary packaging market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secondary packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Catalent Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi plc, Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Salzgitter AG, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval S.A., and WestRock Co.. Also, the secondary packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988822/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________