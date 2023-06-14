The Global Collagen Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2866.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collagen Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941087/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising applications of collagen in the cosmetic and personal care industry, growing demand for collagen from the healthcare industry, and growing commercialization of drug delivery systems based on hydrolyzed collagen.



The collagen market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage

• Healthcare

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Product

• Gelatin

• Hydrolyzed

• Native



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the strategic initiatives of global collagen market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the collagen market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for plant-based collagen and the rising popularity of marine collagen will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the collagen market covers the following areas:

• Collagen market sizing

• Collagen market forecast

• Collagen market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading collagen market vendors that include Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Ashland Inc., Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd., Collagen Matrix Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, ConnOils LLC, Gelita AG, Gelnex, Holista Colltech Ltd., Junca Gelatines SL, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lapi Gelatine Spa, Nippi Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot SDN. BHD., Sandesara Group of Companies, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Symatese, Tessenderlo Group NV, and Titan Biotech Ltd.. Also, the collagen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

