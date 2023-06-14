COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET : COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF JUNE 14, 2023 / ALL RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT OVER 98.5%

French English

COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET

PRESS RELEASE

June 14, 2023

COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF JUNE 14, 2023

ALL RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT OVER 98.5%





The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Compagnie de l’Odet was held on June 14, 2023, chaired by Vincent Bolloré.

93.13% of the capital voted at the Meeting. All the resolutions presented at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting were adopted with 98.52% to 100.00% of the votes.

Among the resolutions submitted to voting at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of June 14, 2023, the shareholders approved the renewal as Directors of Marie Bolloré and Olivier Roussel.

The dividend of €3.60, identical to that paid in respect of 2022, will be paid on June 22, 2023.

