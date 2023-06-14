The Global Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,742.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04899129/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for commercial vehicles, rising preference for pickup trucks in emerging countries, and increasing demand for logistics by roadways.



The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is segmented as below:

By Application

• LCV

• M&HCV



By Type

• Single piece

• Multi piece



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the robust growth in industrial, construction, and mining activities as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market growth during the next few years. Also, improvements in supply chain strategies and the growing adoption of EVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle propeller shaft market sizing

• Commercial vehicle propeller shaft market forecast

• Commercial vehicle propeller shaft market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle propeller shaft market vendors that include American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Cardone Industries Inc., Comer Industries Spa, Dana Inc., Elbe Holding GmbH and Co. KG, GKN Automotive Ltd., Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd., Hindustan Hardy Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Wia Corp., IFA Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NTN Corp., Powertrain Industries Inc., RSB Transmissions India Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

