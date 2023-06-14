Notre Dame de Namur University Announces the Appointment of Dr. Helen Marlo as Dean of the School of Psychology

Belmont, CA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) Provost and Senior Vice President Dr. Greg White announced the appointment of Helen Marlo Ph.D., as Dean for the School of Psychology.

Dr. Marlo has been serving Notre Dame de Namur University since 1999 in the graduate Department of Clinical Psychology. She is a tenured Professor and has chaired the Clinical Psychology Department since 2013. She was awarded NDNU’s George M. Keller Teaching Excellence Award and was a faculty scholar with the Sr. Dorothy Stang Center for Social Justice and Community Engagement. She began her academic and clinical work in 1990 teaching undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students at the University of South Carolina, Palo Alto University, and Sofia University. She also teaches at psychotherapy training programs, including the C.G. Jung Institute of San Francisco, and Community Institute of Psychotherapy, where she trains diverse mental health professionals and psychoanalytic candidates.

“I’m very pleased to announce the promotion of Helen to the Dean of the School of Psychology”, said White. “Her many years of dedicated leadership of NDNU’s clinical psychology department has been superlative.” White added, “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Helen in expanding the School of Psychology and supporting the impact it has in our local community.”

“It is an honor to be asked to lead NDNU’s School of Psychology at this pivotal time, especially given our long history of educating esteemed mental health professionals in the Bay Area and beyond,” said Marlo. “It is very meaningful for me to lead a School that values academics, education, and training through practical experience in the field. I am eager to continue to build upon NDNU’s tradition of inclusive, holistic learning and community engagement in our Psychology undergraduate and graduate degree programs.”

Dr. Marlo is a licensed clinical psychologist (PSY 15318) and Jungian psychoanalyst, certified through the C.G. Jung Institute of San Francisco. For over 25 years, Dr. Marlo has maintained a private psychotherapy, psychoanalysis, and consultation practice in San Mateo, CA. She is the Reviews Editor for Jung Journal: Culture and Psyche. Dr. Marlo is also the founder and co-facilitator of “Mentoring Mothers,” a complementary, consultative community service for mothers and infants that supports perinatal health and addresses reproductive mental health needs.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WASC accredited and offers master’s and degree completion programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu