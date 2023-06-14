Techmer PM Receives Silver Medal on EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment

CLINTON, Tenn., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a global materials design specialist, is pleased to announce that it has received a silver medal on the EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment. This recognition reaffirms Techmer PM’s sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and ethical business practices.



EcoVadis is a trusted independent rating agency that assesses companies’ environmental, social, and ethical performance across various industries worldwide. The assessment covers a range of criteria, including environmental impact, labor and human rights, fair business practices, and sustainable procurement. Techmer PM’s silver medal places the company among the top 25 percent of organizations evaluated by EcoVadis.

“We are proud to have received the silver medal rating from EcoVadis, which acknowledges our ongoing efforts to be sustainable in our business operations,” said Michael McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM. “This achievement reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical practices across our global footprint. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of innovative, sustainable solutions that address our customers’ evolving needs and contribute to a more sustainable future for all.”

The EcoVadis rating reinforces Techmer PM’s dedication to minimizing its environmental footprint, focusing on workforce safety and development, and promoting sustainable solutions throughout its value chain. “We have implemented numerous initiatives to conserve water and energy, optimize waste management, and enhance recycling practices,” said Kaan Serpersu, product development and sustainability manager for Techmer PM. “We also actively support local communities, prioritize employee well-being, and uphold the highest ethical standard in our interaction with stakeholders.”

With the silver medal, Techmer PM joins a select group of companies recognized for their sustainable practices and commitment to responsible business conduct. This achievement underscores the company’s long-term vision to drive positive change in the industry and contribute to a more sustainable future beyond the environment.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. True to its tagline, “If you dream it, we enable it,” the company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastic processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enable brand and product success. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or jwarren@techmerpm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/236227c6-74f0-4eba-92f3-d2b25e99b316