Dental Imaging Market to Reach $14.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Dental Imaging Market by Product (Extraoral Imaging Systems and Intraoral Imaging Systems.), by Route of Application, (Medical and Others), and by End User, (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global dental imaging industry generated $6.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $14.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in the prevalence of oral diseases such as tooth decay, the increase in the adoption of portable dental imaging devices, and technological advancements in dental imaging drive the growth of the global dental imaging market. However, the high cost of dental imaging systems and the lack of skilled professionals for handling advanced healthcare instruments restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets such as the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure and rise in the adoption of imaging systems for easy diagnosis have been lucrative for market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $14.7 billion CAGR 8.7% No. of Pages in Report 247 Segments covered Product, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of oral diseases



Increase in adoption of portable dental imaging devices Technological advancements in dental imaging Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints High cost of dental imaging systems



Lack of skilled professionals for handling advanced healthcare instruments

Covid-19 Scenario

COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the global dental imaging market owing to a decrease in demand for dental imaging devices due to the low hospitalization rate and many surgeries either canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

In addition, delays in diagnosis or treatment for dental disorders during pandemic hampered the market growth.

However, the market recovered quite fast, owing to an increase in the number of patient visits for diagnosis of oral conditions, rise in technological advancements in dental imaging post-pandemic.

Procure Complete Report (247 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

The intraoral imaging systems segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the intraoral imaging systems segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global dental imaging market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the high adoption of intraoral imaging systems as they are easy to use and handle.

The medical segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the medical segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global dental imaging market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in number of people suffering from dental disorders and surge in number of dental visits for routine dental checkups in different medical settings.

The dental clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end users, the dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global dental imaging market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in the adoption of dental imaging systems such as X-rays, intraoral cameras, scanners for diagnostic & therapeutic purposes, a surge in the availability of portable imaging systems, and increase in the prevalence of dental diseases which drives the segmental growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental imaging market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for diagnosis, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in the prevalence of dental disorders such as dental cavities promote the growth of the dental imaging market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032. High prevalence of the geriatric population with an increase in need for dental procedures, surge in the prevalence of dental caries, and a rise in awareness regarding oral health in the Asia-Pacific region, are expected to drive the growth of the dental imaging market.

Leading Market Players: -

Acteon

Air Techniques, Inc.

Cefla S.C.

Corix Medical Systems

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

J. MORITA Corp.

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca OY

Vatech

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental imaging market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product approval, partnership, acquisition, branding, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

