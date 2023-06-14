The Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1033.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539013/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the organic sanitary napkins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by healthy alternatives for conventional sanitary napkins, increased awareness about feminine hygiene, and rising e-commerce penetration driving sales and adoption of organic sanitary napkins.



The organic sanitary napkins market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Organic menstrual pads

• Organic pantyliners



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of raw materials besides cotton in organic sanitary napkins as one of the prime reasons driving the organic sanitary napkins market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of eco-friendly incinerators for easy disposal of organic sanitary napkins and an increasing number of social initiatives regarding menstrual hygiene will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the organic sanitary napkins market covers the following areas:

• Organic sanitary napkins market sizing

• Organic sanitary napkins market forecast

• Organic sanitary napkins market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic sanitary napkins market vendors that include Apropos, Azah Sanitary Pads, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Hannah Health One Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lady Anion, Naturalena Brands, Ontex BV, Rael Inc., Saathi Eco Innovations India Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., TOTM Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co.. Also, the organic sanitary napkins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

