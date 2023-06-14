The Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4759.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04335106/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the gastrointestinal OTC drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, a rise in adoption of gastrointestinal OTC drugs due to easy availability and affordability, and the availability of multiple payment options.



The gastrointestinal OTC drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Antacid

• Laxatives

• Anti-diarrheal

• Anti-emetics

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in the adoption of online platforms for gastrointestinal OTC drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the gastrointestinal OTC drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the number of drug approvals and a shift by pharmaceutical companies from prescription to gastrointestinal OTC drugs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the gastrointestinal OTC drugs market covers the following areas:

• Gastrointestinal OTC drugs market sizing

• Gastrointestinal OTC drugs market forecast

• Gastrointestinal OTC drugs market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gastrointestinal OTC drugs market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Haleon Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, SonoScape Medical Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vee Excel Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Also, the gastrointestinal otc drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

