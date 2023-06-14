The Global Construction Estimation Software Market is forecasted to grow by USD 658.18 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Estimation Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259407/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the construction estimation software market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for cost-effective and efficient construction management solutions, the adoption of cloud-based deployment in construction estimation software, and increasing construction activities in emerging economies.



The construction estimation software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Architects and builders

• Construction managers

• Contractors

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased integration of 3D modeling and building information modeling (BIM) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the construction estimation software market growth during the next few years. Also, a focus on mobile accessibility and remote project management and increased adoption of collaborative project management tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the construction estimation software market covers the following areas:

• Construction estimation software market sizing

• Construction estimation software market forecast

• Construction estimation software market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction estimation software market vendors that include AppliCad, Autodesk Inc., Buildsoft, ConstructConnect Inc., Contractor Foreman, Corecon Technologies Inc., Glodon Co. Ltd., Micromen Software Solution Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nemetschek SE, PrioSoft Construction Software, Procore Technologies Inc., REDTEAM SOFTWARE LLC, RIB Software GmbH, Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SmarteBuild, Takeoff Live, Trimble Inc., and UDA Technologies Inc. Also, the construction estimation software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

