Aclarion Announces New Commercial Engagement with The Imaging Center, Grand Rapids, MI

BROOMFIELD, CO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today their commercial agreement with The Imaging Center in Grand Rapids, MI. The Imaging Center is a new medical imaging center in the greater Grand Rapids market serving physicians who demand core imaging capabilities, as well as innovative solutions like Nociscan.



“Our role in this local healthcare delivery chain is to provide the absolute best tools available to the physician customers we serve. Adding the Nociscan capability to the extensive imaging tests we currently support opens a strong marketing opportunity to spine surgeons, pain management physicians, and chiropractors. I am thrilled to offer Nociscan, an innovative AI-enabled decision support tool to the people suffering from chronic low back pain in Western Michigan,” said Matt Milanowski, CEO of The Imaging Center.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem, with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Conventional imaging and diagnostics provide valuable structural information but struggle to identify the source of the pathogenic pain.

"Formulating treatment plans for chronic low back pain patients can be greatly enhanced by understanding the content of each disc,” said Dr. John Keller, Chief of Neurosurgery at University of Michigan Health-West and Neurosurgeon at Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. “That is what Nociscan does for me. I can now identify discs that look healthy on traditional MRI but are the source of my patient's pain. With the Nociscan report, I can make more informed treatment decisions in a non-invasive way that peer reviewed published literature demonstrates supports better clinical outcomes and reduced costs. Having this capability here in Grand Rapids is a real advantage for my practice.”

“Expanding patient access through commercial agreements with providers such as The Imaging Center in Grand Rapids is the natural extension of our evidence-grounded KOL strategy,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion.

“When our Key Opinion Leader physicians have daily access to Nociscan, they can prove out in a real-world evidence way that patient care improves, and costs come down. We look forward to announcing more of this activity from Aclarion in the coming weeks as we execute our proven strategy to bring disruptive technologies to standard of care.”

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects, and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com