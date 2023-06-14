The Global Skateboard Market is forecasted to grow by USD 919.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skateboard Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938332/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing popularity as a recreational activity, rising trends of eco-friendly products, and increasing urbanization of cities.



The skateboard market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Teenagers

• Kids

• Adults



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the skateboard market growth during the next few years. Also, a rising trend toward customization and personalization, and integration of technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the skateboard market covers the following areas:

• Skateboard market sizing

• Skateboard market forecast

• Skateboard market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading skateboard market vendors that include 2HEX GmbH, Almost Skateboards, Boutique Rollin Board Supplies Inc., CaliRides LLC, Control Skateboards Inc., Dankies Skateboards, Exway Canada, Gyroorboard, Homegrown Skateboards., Piso Skateboards, Pure Distribution LLC., Quiksilver Inc., Razor USA LLC, Shenzhen Tomoloo Technology Industrial Co. Ltd., Skate One Corp., SWAGTRON, The Sovereign Sect, Urban Monkey, Zero Skateboards, and Decathlon Group. Also, the skateboard market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

