Critical Care Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Critical Care Equipment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Critical Care Equipment Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $5.04 billion in 2022 to $5.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Further, the market will reach $7.18 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 7.2%. North America was the largest region in the farm tractor rental market in 2022.



The growth of the critical care equipment industry is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases encompass a wide range of conditions that require ongoing medical attention and restrict daily activities, lasting for one year or more. Critical care equipment plays a crucial role in monitoring and treating patients with chronic diseases, particularly those admitted to the intensive care unit due to surgical complications, severe infections, and serious respiratory issues. This equipment provides vital support to various organs in the body.

Major critical care equipment market companies are AKAS Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC.

One notable trend in the critical care equipment market is the emphasis on product innovation as a means to gain popularity. Key players in this market are dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance their market position.

For example, in January 2023, Getinge AB, a medical technology company based in Sweden, introduced a new product called the 'Servo-C mechanical ventilator'. This ventilator offers lung-protective therapeutic tools for both pediatric and adult patients, simplifying respiratory support. Its notable features include CO2 monitoring, visualization of volume and pressure targets, comprehensive alarm visibility, high flow therapy, and personalized lung protection with improved monitoring.

The global critical care equipment market is segmented -

1) By Product Type: Patient Monitors, Ventilators, Infusion Pumps, Sleep Apina Devices, Other Products

2) By Monitoring Type: Hemodynamic Monitoring, Vital Signs Monitoring, Neurologic Monitoring, Brain Function Monitoring, Monitoring Types

3) By Patient Type: Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric, Neonates

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distribution, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

