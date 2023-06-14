The liquid Filtration Market is set to cross US$ 5.8 Billion at a CAGR of 7.9% Amid increased usage due to Rising Water Scarcity Concerns | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global liquid filtration market value is estimated to reach US$ 2.7 billion in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, global demand for this market is anticipated to rise at 7.9% CAGR. Total market value at the end of 2033 is projected to reach US$ 5.8 billion.



Demand is expected to remain high for non-woven filter media owing to its excellent properties. As per the latest report, the nonwoven segment is set to expand at 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Increasing concerns about water scarcity are a key factor driving the global liquid filtration industry. Similarly, the implementation of stringent government regulations aimed at encouraging the treatment of industrial and municipal waste will elevate its demand.

Liquid filtration has become an ideal method of separating solids from a liquid or fuel stream. It uses filters for separating solid and liquid particles. This technique is gaining wider popularity due to its simple, easy, and cost-effective features.

Growing usage of liquid filtration across various sectors including chemical, petroleum, wastewater treatment, etc. is expected to boost the global market.

Governments worldwide are taking various measures to stop the discharge of industrial and household wastewater into the environment. New regulations are being put into force to encourage the adoption of liquid filtration and water treatment technologies. This will fuel sales in the market.

Key Takeaways:

The global liquid filtration industry size is expected to reach US$ 5.8 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Based on fabric material, the polymer segment is forecast to progress at a CAGR of 7.4 % through 2033.

through 2033. By filter media, the nonwoven segment is poised to exhibit a 7.1% CAGR during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. The United States liquid filtration industry is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1. 0 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Liquid filtration demand in Japan is anticipated to increase at 7.8% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. China's liquid filtration industry is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion by 2033.

“Implementation of stringent regulations for encouraging the adoption of water treatment technologies across the industrial sector will boost the global liquid filtration market. To maximize their sales and boost revenues, key companies are introducing new liquid filters with enhanced features,” - says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

3M Company, Clear Edge, American Fabric Filter, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Autotech Nonwovens, Berry Global, Inc, Eagle Nonwovens Inc., Donaldson Filtration Solutions, Fibertex Nonwovens, and Freudenberg Filtration Technologies are a few of the key companies profiled in the report.

These key companies are investing in research and development activities for developing novel filtration solutions. They are also forming alliances, collaborations, and partnerships as well as employing merger & acquisition strategies to strengthen their market positions.

Recent developments:

In 2022, Alkegen announced that it will be launching three new high-efficiency filtration solutions for liquid, air, and molecular applications.

Alkegen announced that it will be launching three new high-efficiency filtration solutions for liquid, air, and molecular applications. In 2023, a big order for supplying filter cloth to a leading zinc mining company was received by Clear Edge.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid filtration industry presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on fabric material (polymer, cotton, metal), filter media (nonwoven, woven, and mesh), end use (industrial treatment and municipal treatment), and region.

Market Segmentation:

By Fabric Material:

Polymer

Cotton

Metal



By Filter Media:

Nonwoven

Woven

Mesh



By End Use:

Industrial Treatment

Municipal Treatment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



