The Global Automated Teller Machine Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5641.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period

The report on the automated teller machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by multifunctionality features in ATMs, an increase in the number of mobile ATMs, and the growing prominence of remote teller technology in ATMs.



The automated teller machine market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Brown label

• White label

• Others



By Deployment

• Offsite ATM

• Onsite ATM

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for cash recycling ATMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automated teller machine market growth during the next few years. Also, deposit automation in ATMs and an increased rate of EVM adoption in ATMs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automated teller machine market covers the following areas:

• Automated teller machine market sizing

• Automated teller machine market forecast

• Automated teller machine market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated teller machine market vendors that include Cashway Fintech Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd., Euronet 360 Finance Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., G4S Ltd., Genmega Inc., GRGBanking, HANTLE Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Lipi Data Systems Ltd., NCR Corp., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Paycorp Investments Proprietary Ltd., Source Technologies, SPL Computer Trading GmbH, The Brinks Co., and Triton Systems. Also, the automated teller machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

